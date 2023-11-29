Dividend stock: Milkfood shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Milkfood Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens today. The board of directors of Milkfood Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for its eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, shares of Milkfood Ltd closed at ₹614.90, down 0.76%.

For the July-September period of the fiscal year 2024, the company had reported a net profit at ₹3.45 crore as compared to ₹4.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

Milkfood Ltd had reported net sales at ₹105.80 crore in the September quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to ₹103.40 crore.

Its total income from operations stood at ₹105.80 crore in the September quarter of FY24, from ₹103.40 crore a year ago.

The company had said that the cost of consumption of raw materials stood at ₹77.95 crore, as compared to ₹81.06 crore in Q2 FY24.

The employees cost at the company stood at Rs 6.69 crore in the September quarter of FY24, as compared to ₹/ 5.36 crore in the year ago period.

Milkfood Ltd had reported other Income at Rs 2.57 crore in the September quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to ₹3.24 crore in the same period a year ago.

Milkfood Ltd, located in Patiala, was incorporated in 1973.

According to the company website, while milk powders and pure ghee are Its core products, Milkfood also deal in high-end casein and demineralized whey powder.

Apart from its plant in Patiala, the company also has plants in Hamira (Jalandhar, Punjab) and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).

As part of the Jagatjit Group, Milkfood has its headquarters in Delhi.

Milkfood’s clients include Aditya Birla Retail Limited, Bharti Walmart Private Limited, Cadbury India Limited, Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Health Care Limited, ITC Limited, Metro Cash & Carry, and Mother Dairy Limited, among others.

