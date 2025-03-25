Dividend stock Mishra Dhatu Nigam to trade ex-dividend today. Do you own?

Dividend Stocks 2025: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd share price will remain in focus today as will trade Ex dividend today.

Regarding the dividend, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. had set Tuesday, March 25, 2025, as the record date for identifying the list of eligible stockholders to receive the dividend.

In order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders who would be eligible to receive the dividend, investors who wanted to benefit from the dividend announcement had to buy shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd at least one day prior to the record date, per the T+1 Settlement procedure.

Mishra Dhatu Dividend details The Board of Directors of Midhani or Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd at its meeting held on. 19th March, 2025 had recommended and approved declaration of Interim Dividend Rs. 0.75 per equity share i.e. ( @ 7.50% considering face value of share) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25

The record date for determining entitlement of aforementioned interim divided was set by Mishra Dhatu Nigam as Tuesday, 25th March, 2025.

Other shares to trade Ex dividend today Ksolves India Limited- The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 considered and declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs.7.50/- per share for the financial year 2024-25 on its fully paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company.

The Dividend as per Ksolves shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date fixed i.e. March 25, 2024.

Firms to consider Dividend today ADC India Communications Limited- ADC India Communications had informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Special Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

