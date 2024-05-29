Dividend stock: Multibagger chemical stock declares final dividend for fourth straight year
Dividend stock: Multibagger chemical stock has declared 20% final dividend payable in the financial year 2023-24
Dividend stock: Fineotex Chemical, a leading player in the chemical industry, is one of the dividend-paying stocks of the Indian stock market. The dividend stock has declared a 20 percent final dividend for its eligible shareholders, payable in the financial year 2023-24. After declaring this final dividend for FY24, the multibagger stock has gone on to announce a final dividend for the fourth year in a row. The chemical company declared a final dividend in FY21, FY22, and FY23 as well. The company announced the final dividend while announcing its Q4 results in 2024 on Wednesday evening.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started