Dividend stock: This multibagger share declares dividend of ₹20 | Check record date, history, yield, returns

Dividend stock: Ingersoll-Rand (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, rewarding shareholders after reporting growth in its September-quarter earnings. The company announced the dividend on November 6, 2026.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns over the long term, making the latest dividend announcement important for investors tracking its income payouts and share-price performance.

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Ingersoll-Rand (India) dividend record date and payout date The board of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each, for FY27. The company has fixed November 19, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 2, 2026, subject to applicable tax deductions. The dividend amounts to 200% of the face value of the company's equity shares.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) dividend history Ingersoll-Rand (India) has a track record of paying dividends to its shareholders. In 2026, the company declared a final dividend of ₹20 per share in May and an interim dividend of ₹20 per share in November. In the previous year, it paid an interim dividend of ₹55 per share in November 2025 and a final dividend of ₹25 per share in May 2025.

The company had also declared an interim dividend of ₹55 per share in November 2024 and a final dividend of ₹20 per share in May 2024. This takes the total dividend declared for FY26 to ₹75 per share, compared with ₹80 per share in FY25.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) dividend yield Based on the FY26 dividend payout of ₹75 per share and the stock's price of around ₹4,127 on November 12, 2026, Ingersoll-Rand (India) offered a dividend yield of approximately 1.82%.

Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend per share by the current market price and multiplying the result by 100. The yield can change with movements in the share price and future dividend announcements.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) share price returns Ingersoll-Rand (India) shares have delivered mixed returns in the short term but have remained positive over the longer term. The stock has gained 0.58% over the past week, while it declined 2.93% in the one-month period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the share price has advanced 14.51%, indicating a positive performance so far in 2026.

Over the past year, Ingersoll-Rand (India) shares have delivered a return of 6.45%. The stock has performed relatively better over the medium term, rising 37.64% in the last three years.

Long-term investors have seen substantial gains, with Ingersoll-Rand (India) shares surging 228.54% over the past five years.