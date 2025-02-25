Dividend Stock: This Nifty PSU company’s board to meet on March 5 to consider interim dividend

Dividend stock: The Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronic's board will meet next week on March 5 to consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company informed bourses on Tuesday, February 25.

Bharat Electronics in a filing today said, “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 5th March, 2025, to consider, inter alia, declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.”

The Nifty 50 company's stock would remain in focus in Thursday's trading session as BEL's announcement came after market closing hours today. The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Wednesday on account of Mahashivratri.

Bharat Electronics' Dividend History According to the data available on Trendlyne, Bharat Electronics has announced 49 dividends since August 2003. In the last 12 months, the PSU stock has declared dividends worth ₹1.50, translating into a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The last dividend announced by BEL was in August of ₹0.80 apiece.

Bharat Electronics Stock Movement Shares of Bharat Electronics ended the trading session on a flat note on Tuesday. The stock settled 0.02% higher at ₹256.40 on the BSE.

In the last one year, Bharat Electronics share price has surged 25%, outperforming the benchmark indices that have risen around 2% in the same period.

However, BEL stock has lost 5% in the last one month, 9% in three months and 16% in six months, as per Trendlyne data.

Bharat Electronics Q3 Results The company last month released its financial quarter results for the December quarter wherein it posted a strong growth in revenue and profit higher than analysts' estimates.

Revenue from operations rose 37% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,643 crore in the December quarter compared with ₹4,120.10 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its profit after tax (PAT) witnessed a 43% increase to ₹1,316 crore over ₹893.30 crore on a YoY basis.

