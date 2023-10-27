Dividend stock: Oberoi Realty to declare interim dividend today. Details here
Dividend stock Oberoi Realty is expected to declare record date for interim dividend as well
Dividend stock 2023: The board of directors of Oberoi Realty Ltd is going to consider and approve proposal for interim dividend in its board meeting schduled today. Oberoi Realty has already informed Indian stock market about the proposal. While sharing its board meeting update with exchanges, the realty company said that board of directors of the company will discuss interim dividend proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 27th October 2023. So, Oberoi Realty stocks are expected to remain under the focus of market investors and observers during Friday deals.
