Dividend stock: Oberoi Realty to declare interim dividend today. Details here

Dividend stock 2023: The board of directors of Oberoi Realty Ltd is going to consider and approve proposal for interim dividend in its board meeting schduled today. Oberoi Realty has already informed Indian stock market about the proposal. While sharing its board meeting update with exchanges, the realty company said that board of directors of the company will discuss interim dividend proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 27th October 2023. So, Oberoi Realty stocks are expected to remain under the focus of market investors and observers during Friday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oberoi Realty dividend Informing about the dividend proposal, Oberoi Realty said, "We refer to our letter dated October 20, 2023 informing the exchanges regarding a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2023," adding, “We now write to inform you that at the aforesaid meeting, the Board of Directors shall also consider declaration of Interim Dividend for FY23-24 on the equity shares of the Company and deciding the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members for receiving the said interim dividend (if declared by the Board of Directors)."

So, Oberoid Realty board is expected to declare interim dividend and record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oberoi Realty dividend history As per the information available on BSE website, this is not the first time when Oberoi Realty would be declaring dividend to reward its shareholders. On 21st June 2023, Oberoi Realty shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹4 per share final dividend for the financial year 2022-23. On 7th July 2022, Oberoi Realty stocks traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹3 per share final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. In the year 2022, Oberoi Realty Ltd had declared dividend after a gap of three years. Prior to this, Oberoi Realty had declared dividend in 2019. Oberoi Realty shares had traded ex-dividend on 14th August 2019 for payment of ₹2 per share dividend to its eligible shareholders.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!