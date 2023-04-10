Dividend stock in April 2023: More than 225 year old company is going to second interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The Murugappa group company has informed Indian bourses that board of directors of the company would consider and approve second interim dividend in its board meeting scheduled on 10th April 2023 i.e. today. The company we are talking about is EID Parry.

Informing Indian bourses about interim dividend, EID Parry said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, to consider and approve Second Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23."

EID Parry dividend history

As per the information available on the BSE's official website — bseindia.com, the Murugappa group company declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share in third quarter of the recently ended financial year. EID Parry shares traded ex-dividend on 22nd November 2022 for payment of first interim dividend in the financial year 2021-23. Prior to November 2022, EID Parry traded ex-dividend on 10th March 2022 and 17th March 2021 for payment of interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share to its shareholders. The dividend paying stock didn't declared any dividend in 2020, which is obvious due to hit in business after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic followed by nationwide lockdown.

EID Parry Q3FY23 results

In Q3FY23 results, the leading sugar producing company reported 22 per cent consolidate PAT (Profit After Tax) at ₹482 crore against ₹395 crore a year ago. However, the standalone PAT of the dividend paying stock tumbled to the tune of 13.70 per cent to ₹15.70 crore in December 2022 ended quarter. The Murugappa group company reported revenue from operations during Q3FY23 at ₹727 crore, around 6 per cent YoY rise against ₹686 crore operational revenue in the corresponding period a year ago.