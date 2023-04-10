Dividend stock: Over 225 year old company to consider 2nd interim dividend today1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 09:10 AM IST
- Dividend stock is going to consider and approve second interim dividend today after giving ₹5.50 per share interim dividend in November 2022
Dividend stock in April 2023: More than 225 year old company is going to second interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The Murugappa group company has informed Indian bourses that board of directors of the company would consider and approve second interim dividend in its board meeting scheduled on 10th April 2023 i.e. today. The company we are talking about is EID Parry.
