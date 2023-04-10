Dividend stock: Over 225 year old company to consider 2nd interim dividend today

EID Parry dividend history

As per the information available on the BSE's official website — bseindia.com, the Murugappa group company declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share in third quarter of the recently ended financial year. EID Parry shares traded ex-dividend on 22nd November 2022 for payment of first interim dividend in the financial year 2021-23. Prior to November 2022, EID Parry traded ex-dividend on 10th March 2022 and 17th March 2021 for payment of interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share to its shareholders. The dividend paying stock didn't declared any dividend in 2020, which is obvious due to hit in business after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic followed by nationwide lockdown.