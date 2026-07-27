Dividend stock REC extends gains for second consecutive session after Q1FY27 results. Details here

Dividend stock REC extended gains for the second consecutive session on Monday, 27 July, buoyed by healthy Q1FY27 results. REC share price opened at ₹358.85 against its previous close of ₹361.45 and climbed nearly 2% to an intraday high of ₹367.90. In the previous session, the stock rose by 0.82%.

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REC Q1FY27 results On 24 July, REC reported a 23% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in its net profit at ₹4,149 crore for Q1FY27. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 5% QoQ to ₹5,212 crore.

REC's NIM for the quarter stood at 3.34%, reflecting the strength of its lending portfolio and disciplined financial management.

REC's standalone loan book stood at nearly ₹5.90 lakh crore as on 30 June 2026, which is the largest for any CPSU-NBFC in India.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 23.06% by the end of the June quarter against the regulatory minimum of 15%, mandated by the RBI.

As per the company's exchange filing, its renewable energy portfolio continued to witness robust traction, growing to nearly ₹78,596 crore, constituting 13.32% of the overall loan composition. The infrastructure and logistics portfolio has grown to nearly ₹59,289 crore, which is over 10% of the overall loan assets.

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It also said it has reduced its Stage-3 loan asset to the total loan portfolio ratio to near-zero levels, i.e., 0.11 %.

A dividend stock REC has a long history of dividend payments to its investors. On 24 July, the company declared the first interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share for the financial year 2026-27.

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The record date for this purpose is Friday, 31 July 2026, and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before 23 August 2026.

The record date for the final dividend of ₹1.55 for the last financial year (FY26) has been fixed as Friday, 14 August 2026

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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