Dividend stock REC to declare a fourth interim dividend in FY25. Details here

Dividend stock REC Ltd will declare a fourth interim dividend in FY25 on Wednesday March 19 2025.

REC Ltd informed the exchanges that Board of Directors of REC Ltd will be held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 consider the proposal for declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.

REC dividend history

1st Interim Dividend- REC Ltd had declared first interim dividend of ₹3.50/ - (Rupees Three and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of ~IO each for the financial year 2024-25. Further. the record date for the said interim dividend was set as Friday. August 9, 2024 and the said interim dividend was to be paid or dispatched on or before August 23,2024.

The record date implies that an investor willing to reap benefit from dividend payout needs to buy the shares one day prior to the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible share holders for the dividend payout.

2nd interim dividend- REC had declared second interim dividend of ₹4 - (Rupees Four only) per equity share of ₹I each for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the said interim dividend was set as Friday, November 8, 2024 and the said interim dividend was to be paid/ dispatched on or before November 22, 2024

Third Interim Dividend REC had declared the 3" interim dividend of ₹4.30/- (Rupees Four and Paise Thirty only) per equity share of ₹I- each for the financial year 2024-25. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend was set as Friday, February 14, 2025 and the said interim dividend was to be be paid/ dispatched on or before March 6, 2025 to those shareholders, whose name appear as eligible share holders on the record date.

In calendar year 2024 REC Ltd also had announced ₹5 per equity share in June 2024 as final dividend for FY24 and an interim dividends of ₹4.50 during March 2024