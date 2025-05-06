Dividend stock to declare Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25 on THIS date

Dividend stock: PSU firm REC Ltd, on Monday, announced that board will meet on Thursday, May 8 to consider and approve audited financial results for March quarter 2025 and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of REC Limited ("REC" / "the Company") will be held on Thursday, May 8,2025 inter-alia for the following: To consider and approve audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 , 2025. To consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

The company further informed that the trading window for the stock will remain closed from April 1 to May 10. “the trading window will remain closed for trading in REC's equity shares and other listed securities from April 1, 2025 to May 10, 2025 and trading window will open with effect from May 11 , 2025. During the said closure period, all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives are again advised not to deal in REC's equity shares / other listed securities,” it added.

Advertisement

REC dividend history If announced, this would mark the fifth interim dividend declared by REC for the financial year 2024–25. The company's shares went ex-dividend on 9 August 2024 for the first interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share.

Subsequently, the shares traded ex-dividend on 8 November 2024 and 14 February 2025 for the second and third interim dividends of ₹4 and ₹4.30 per share, respectively.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today

REC share price has gained over 10 per cent in over a month despite volatile market, meanwhile, fell over 20 per cent in six months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.