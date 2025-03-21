Dividend stock Samvardhana Motherson share price edges higher ahead of dividend announcement

Stock market today: Ahead of the board meeting to consider and approve the proposal for interim dividend in FY25, Samvardhana Motherson share price today opened in the green at ₹129.99 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹131.37 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting scheduled on 21 March 2025 to discuss the proposal for interim dividend in FY2024-25.

Samvardhana Motherson dividend 2025 Informing the Indian stock exchanges about the board meeting schedule and its agenda, the company said, “This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 21, 2025, at shorter notice, inter-alia, to consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.”

Samvardhana Motherson dividend history If declared, this will be the company's first dividend announcement in FY25. Prior to this, the dividend stock traded ex-dividend on 14 August 2024 to finalise the list of beneficiary shareholders and pay a final dividend of ₹0.80 per share.

In Q3FY25, the company reported a topline increase of 7.66%, while its profit surged by 62.12% year-on-year, reaching ₹878.63 crore with revenue totalling ₹27665.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.52% while profit decreased marginally by 0.13%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.39% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.33% year-on-year.

The company's operating income was up by 16.98% quarter-on-quarter and 16.35% year-on-year, indicating a strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.25, reflecting a significant increase of 56.25% year-on-year.

