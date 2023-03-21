Dividend stock: The board of directors of SBI Cards is going to consider proposal for Interim dividend in its meeting today. The SBI Cards board is also expected to announce record date for interim dividend payment in is scheduled meeting today. SBI Cards informed Indian bourses about the interim dividend proposal in one of its earlier exchange communications.

Informing Indian exchanges about the board of directors meeting, SBI Cards said, "We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 21 , 2023, inter alia, to consider declaration and payment of the Interim Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company, for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 which is the "Record Date" fixed by the Company for the purpose, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 20 15 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by the Designated Persons, the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from March 16, 2023 to March 23, 2023 (both days inclusive).

SBI Cards is going to trade ex-dividend on 29th March 2023 for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 that board will announce today. This means SBI Cards has declared record date for the interim dividend first and today the board will declare how much interim dividend will pe paid to its eligible shareholders.

Last time when SBI Cards traded ex-dividend was on 30th March 2022. On March 30, 2022, SBI Cards traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Before that, SBI Cards had traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹1 per share to the eligible shareholders of the company on 15th May 2020.