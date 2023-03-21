Dividend stock: SBI Cards to consider interim dividend today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Dividend stock: SBI Cards has already fixed 29th March 2023 as record date for interim dividend payment
Dividend stock: The board of directors of SBI Cards is going to consider proposal for Interim dividend in its meeting today. The SBI Cards board is also expected to announce record date for interim dividend payment in is scheduled meeting today. SBI Cards informed Indian bourses about the interim dividend proposal in one of its earlier exchange communications.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×