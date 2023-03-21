Dividend stock: SBI Cards to consider interim dividend today. Details here

Informing Indian exchanges about the board of directors meeting, SBI Cards said, "We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 21 , 2023, inter alia, to consider declaration and payment of the Interim Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company, for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 which is the "Record Date" fixed by the Company for the purpose, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."