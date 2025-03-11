Dividend stock Schaeffler India sets record date on 23 April 2025. Details here

Schaeffler India, on Tuesday, announced that it has set Wednesday, April 23, 2025, as the record date for the payment of dividend to its eligible shareholders.

“This is to inform you that the Record Date for the purpose of 62nd Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) and identifying the list of members eligible for the payment of Dividend is Wednesday, April 23, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further informed that the dividend for the year ended December 31 will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

On February 27, Schaeffler India announced that its board has proposed a substantial dividend of ₹28 per share. However, the payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 62nd AGM of Schaeffler India is set to take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

"Recommended a Dividend of ₹28 per Equity Share of face value of ₹2 each. The Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM," Schaeffler India said in an exchange filing.

Schaeffler India share price fell over 2 per cent on Tuesday, March 11. At 1:23 pm, Schaeffler India stock was trading at ₹3,210.50 apiece on NSE.

Schaeffler India dividend history This marks Schaeffler India's third-largest dividend payout. Previously, in 2021, the company distributed a dividend of ₹38 per share to its investors. Before that, in 2020, it had rewarded shareholders with a ₹35 per share dividend.

In 2023, Schaeffler India distributed a dividend of ₹24 per share to its investors. During the same year, the company underwent a stock split in a 5:1 ratio and subsequently issued a dividend of ₹16 per share.

Schaeffler India Q3 FY25 results highlights Schaeffler India reported a 13.20 per cent rise in net profit, reaching ₹237.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up from ₹209.61 crore in the same period of 2023. Sales grew by 13.95 per cent in Q3FY25, totaling ₹2136.06 crore, compared to ₹1874.55 crore in Q3FY24.

For the full year, net profit increased by 4.43 per cent to ₹938.86 crore in December 2024, up from ₹899.02 crore in December 2023. Annual sales rose by 13.54 per cent, reaching ₹8232.38 crore in 2024, compared to the previous year's ₹7250.89 crore.

EBITDA saw a 14.2 per cent YoY increase, rising from ₹324.1 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹370.2 crore in the latest quarter. However, the EBITDA margin remained stable at 17.3 per cent.