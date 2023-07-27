Hello User
Dividend stock: Share India declares 20% interim dividend after setting record date

2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:24 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Dividend stock has declared 2 per share interim dividend for its eligible shareholders for the financial year 2023-24

Dividend stock has fixed 2nd August 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for interim dividend payment.

Dividend stock: After declaring record date for first interim dividend on 2nd August 2023, Share India Securities has declared 2 per share interim dividend (20 per cent of 10 per share face value) for its eligible shareholders for the financial year 2023-24. The board of directors of the brokerage firm considered and approved first interim dividend while discussing its Q1 results 2023 on Wednesday.

Share India dividend 2023

Share India Securities informed about the interim dividend to the Indian stock market bourses citing, "In its board meeting held on July25th, 2023 has approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30 June 2023.The board further approved declaration of the 1st interim dividend of Rs. 2 per share for FY 23-24."

Share India dividend record date

In one of its earlier exchange communication, Share India has already informed about the record date for this first interim dividend payment citing, “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, inter alia, to: 1] Consider and approve, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023. 2] Consider payment of 1st Interim Dividend, to Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024."

"Further, Wednesday, August 02, 2023 is being fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024, if declared by the Board of Directors in the aforesaid scheduled meeting of the Board, as well as for Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-2023, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," share India said.

Share India Q1 results 2023

Driven by growth in share broking business/trading activity and improved focus on customer retention by offering various products Share India Securities' Revenue from Operations grew by 20.15 per cent to 277.30 crore from 230.80 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. Company's EBITDA increased by 38.61 per cent from 90.87 crore in Q1FY23 to 125.96 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margins of the brokerage firm increased from 38.96 per cent in Q1 FY23 to 45.20 per cent in Q1FY24, logging 6.24 per cent YoY rise. Company's PAT increased 39.03 per cent YoY whereas PAT margins grew by 25.37 per cent in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST
