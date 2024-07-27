Dividend stock Share India declares 20% interim dividend in FY25. Record date, dividend yield in FY24, other details

  • Dividend stock Share India'sdividend yield in one year is close to bank FD interest rates given by most of the Indian banks in this period

Asit Manohar
Updated27 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Trade Now
Share India dividend 2024: the brokerage company has fixed 2md August 2024 as record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for dividend payment.
Share India dividend 2024: the brokerage company has fixed 2md August 2024 as record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for dividend payment.(Photo: AP)

Share India stocks are one of the dividend stocks in India that have a dividend yield close to bank fixed deposits (FDs) in one year. In one year or in FY24, Share India declared four dividends of 2, 4.50, 3.00, and 3.00, which accumulated to 12.50 per share as the stock was available at around 240 apiece one year ago. The net dividend yield of Share India is around 5.50 per cent in one year, which is close to the bank FD interest rates given by most of the Indian banks at this time. However, the story doesn't end here only.

The brokerage company's board of directors has declared the first interim dividend for FY25. The board declared a 0.40 per share interim dividend, which is 20 percent of the face value of Share India shares. The declaration came after the company board's Meeting on Thursday. The brokerage company has fixed 2nd August 2024 as therecord date for finalising the eligible shareholders for the payment of this interim dividend.

Share India dividend 2024

The brokerage company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the interim dividend, saying, “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on July 25, 2024, has inter-alia Declared 1st interim dividend of Re. 0.40/- (Forty paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each.”

Share India dividend record date

"Further, Friday, August 2, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining shareholders' eligibility for payment of the 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 as well as for the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," the company said.

Dividend yield matches bank FD in FY24

As mentioned above, Share India's dividend declared in one year, or FY24 is 12.50 per share. One year ago, Share India's share price was around 240. So, if a shareholder of Share India had been holding the scrip for one year, the net dividend earned on one's shareholding would be around 5.50 per cent, almost equal to the fixed deposit interest rates given by most Indian banks at this time frame.

Share India Securities Q1 results 2024

In Q1FY25 (as available in exchange filing), Share India Securities reported a substantial 51 percent increase in consolidated total income, reaching 421 crore. The company's standalone operations have shown even more impressive results, with a 59 percent growth in total income, amounting to 331 crore, alongside significant margin improvements.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
10,733

1 of 7Read Full Story
$42 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
117

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹4,814 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2,165

5 of 7Read Full Story
317,641

6 of 7Read Full Story
$725.67 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend stock Share India declares 20% interim dividend in FY25. Record date, dividend yield in FY24, other details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.60
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.15 (3.27%)

Ashok Leyland

246.35
03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
13.9 (5.98%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.55
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

442.55
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-4.6 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Shriram Finance

2,925.30
03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
245 (9.14%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

91.27
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
6.92 (8.2%)

Solar Industries India

10,972.85
03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
756.25 (7.4%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,680.05
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
114.35 (7.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,311.00-99.00
    Chennai
    70,107.00447.00
    Delhi
    69,221.00-166.00
    Kolkata
    69,221.00-575.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue