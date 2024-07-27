Share India stocks are one of the dividend stocks in India that have a dividend yield close to bank fixed deposits (FDs) in one year. In one year or in FY24, Share India declared four dividends of ₹2, ₹4.50, ₹3.00, and ₹3.00, which accumulated to ₹12.50 per share as the stock was available at around ₹240 apiece one year ago. The net dividend yield of Share India is around 5.50 per cent in one year, which is close to the bank FD interest rates given by most of the Indian banks at this time. However, the story doesn't end here only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage company's board of directors has declared the first interim dividend for FY25. The board declared a ₹0.40 per share interim dividend, which is 20 percent of the face value of Share India shares. The declaration came after the company board's Meeting on Thursday. The brokerage company has fixed 2nd August 2024 as therecord date for finalising the eligible shareholders for the payment of this interim dividend.

Share India dividend 2024 The brokerage company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the interim dividend, saying, "We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on July 25, 2024, has inter-alia Declared 1st interim dividend of Re. 0.40/- (Forty paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each."

Share India dividend record date "Further, Friday, August 2, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining shareholders' eligibility for payment of the 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 as well as for the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," the company said.

Dividend yield matches bank FD in FY24 As mentioned above, Share India's dividend declared in one year, or FY24 is ₹12.50 per share. One year ago, Share India's share price was around ₹240. So, if a shareholder of Share India had been holding the scrip for one year, the net dividend earned on one's shareholding would be around 5.50 per cent, almost equal to the fixed deposit interest rates given by most Indian banks at this time frame.

Share India Securities Q1 results 2024 In Q1FY25 (as available in exchange filing), Share India Securities reported a substantial 51 percent increase in consolidated total income, reaching ₹421 crore. The company's standalone operations have shown even more impressive results, with a 59 percent growth in total income, amounting to ₹331 crore, alongside significant margin improvements.