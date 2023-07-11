Dividend stock: Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd have remained in base building mode after climbing to 52-week high of ₹69.95 apiece on BSE in January 2023. However, the company is going to give a good news for its shareholders today as its board of directors is going to consider and approve final dividend in the meeting scheduled on 11th July 2023 i.e. today. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹279 crore informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposed agenda of its board meeting scheduled today.

Informing about the board meeting and its agenda, the small-cap stock said, "In continuation to the earlier of the intimation/ announcement made by the Company on June 07, 2023, in terms of Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the registered office of the Company situated at 201 & 202, Fitwell House, 2nd Floor, Opp. Home Town LBS Road, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai – 400083, Maharashtra, India inter alia, to Discuss and recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023."

Generic Engineering Construction dividend history

The small-cap company has a history of awarding its loyal long term shareholders from its capital reserves. The small-cap stock has given ₹0.05 per share final dividend to its shareholders in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively. In 2019, this dividend paying stock traded ex-dividend on 20th September 2019 whereas in 2020, it traded ex-divided on 3rd December. Likewise, the small-cap stock traded ex-dividend on 16th September 2021 and 22nd September 2022.

Generic Engineering Construction stock split history

In 2018, the small-cap company's board had declared stock split in 1:2 ratio. So, a shareholders shareholding in the stock get doubled after the stock split in 2018.

As mentioned above, Generic Engineering share price has remained in base building mode after climbing to 52-week high of ₹69.95 on BSE. But, the stock has managed to give 75 per cent return in last one year despite witnessing sell off heat in YTD.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test