Dividend stock: Small-cap stock set to declare final dividend today. Details here1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Dividend stock: Small-cap company is set to announce a final dividend for its shareholders today
Dividend stock: Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd have remained in base building mode after climbing to 52-week high of ₹69.95 apiece on BSE in January 2023. However, the company is going to give a good news for its shareholders today as its board of directors is going to consider and approve final dividend in the meeting scheduled on 11th July 2023 i.e. today. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹279 crore informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposed agenda of its board meeting scheduled today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×