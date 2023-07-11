Informing about the board meeting and its agenda, the small-cap stock said, "In continuation to the earlier of the intimation/ announcement made by the Company on June 07, 2023, in terms of Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the registered office of the Company situated at 201 & 202, Fitwell House, 2nd Floor, Opp. Home Town LBS Road, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai – 400083, Maharashtra, India inter alia, to Discuss and recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023."