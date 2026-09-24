Dividend, stock split record date alert: Last chance to buy today - Noble Polymers, Naturite Agro, Midwest Energy, more

Dividend, stock split: Shares of Noble Polymers, Naturite Polymers, Naturite Agro, Midwest Energy, etc will remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session ahead of their record dates.

A total of six companies have fixed Friday, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. As the Indian stock market operates under the T+1 settlement cycle, Thursday, September 24, effectively becomes the last day for investors to qualify for these corporate actions.

Full list of dividend stocks A D S Diagnostics Ltd, LGT Global Hospitality Ltd, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, Naturite Agro Products Ltd, and Noble Polymers Ltd have fixed Friday as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout.

Company Name Purpose Record Date A D S Diagnostics Ltd Dividend Rs. 1.20 26 Sep 2026 LGT Global Hospitality Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.25 25 Sep 2026 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 25 Sep 2026 Naturite Agro Products Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- 25 Sep 2026 Noble Polymers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 25 Sep 2026 Midwest Energy Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 25 Sep 2026

Stock split record date alert Midwest Energy Ltd has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1. The company’s board of directors had approved the subdivision/ stock split per equity share from ₹10 per equity share to Re 1 each.

As per the BSE filing “each existing equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, shall be sub-divided/split into equity share of Rs. 1 /- (Rupees One only) each, fully paid-up.” Which means that each share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into ten equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

Naturite Agro Products Limited has fixed Friday as record date for stock split from ₹10 to ₹5.

What is T+1 settlement cycle in stock market? The settlement cycle of a trade is the minimum time required for an investor’s trade to be settlement. The Indian stock market follows T+1 settlement. T represents the trading day, which means that the transaction is visible on investors’ demat account one business day after the trade.

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile. Nifty 50 continued to move slowly and steadily and ended at four-week high mark on Wednesday. The benchmark index crossed 23,440 mark in the previous session and is likely to build on to the gains on Thursday as well.