Dividend, stock split, bonus: Bharat Rasayan to trade ex-split, Modison to trade ex-dividend next week; full list

Dividend stock: Modison is scheduled to trade ex-dividend, while shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities and Bharat Rasayan will trade ex-split next week, according to BSE.

Here's a list of various corporate actions in the upcoming week –

Stock trading ex-dividend next week Modison: The company will trade ex-dividend of ₹2.5 on Monday, 8 December.

What is ex-dividend date? The day when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock no longer includes the value of its upcoming dividend payment from that day onwards. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders whose names are on the company's register by the end of the record date.

Stock splits next week Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: The company will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 12 December.

Bharat Rasayan: The company will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 12 December.

What is a stock split? A stock split is a corporate action where a company issues extra shares to shareholders, usually to boost liquidity as share prices typically fall after the split. The total shares outstanding increase according to a set ratio based on previous holdings. Despite this, the overall value of the investment stays unchanged.

Buy back of shares next week The scheduled date for the share buyback of Nureca and VLS Finance is on Friday, 12 December.

What is buyback of shares? Market regulator Sebi defines Buyback of shares as “a company's repurchase of its own shares from existing shareholders. This reduces the number of outstanding shares in the market, which can increase the value of remaining shares and provide liquidity to investors.”

Other corporate actions Deccan Gold Mines: Right issue of equity shares on Tuesday, 9 December.

Garodia Chemicals: Resolution plan -suspension on Wednesday, 10 December.

Bharat Rasayan: Bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio on Friday, 12 December.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.