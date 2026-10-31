Dividend, stock split, bonus record date alert 2-8 Nov week: Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Coal India, Sanofi and other shares

Dividend, stock split, bonus issue, record date next week: The coming week is set to be packed with corporate actions like dividend, stock split, bonus issue, rights issues. Infosys, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Asian Paints, Coal India, Concord Biotech, Godrej Consumer Products, and Varun Beverages are among the 50 companies that have fixed record dates for these corporate actions.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market reversed its losses this week, as Nifty 50 ended with 2.50% gain, whereas, BSE Sensex closed 1.60% higher. The stock market rally this week was driven by strong performance in the IT and pharmaceutical sector stocks. As investors plan their coming week, here are all the details to know.

Dividend record dates next week Colgate Palmolive India, Route Mobile, Tanla Platforms, Asian Paints, Godrej Consumer Products, etc have fixed record dates for the coming week. To become eligible for the corporate action, investors must own the stock before the record date.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 24 02 Nov 2026 Pitti Engineering Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 02 Nov 2026 Route Mobile Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4 02 Nov 2026 Tanla Platforms Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6 02 Nov 2026 Gravita India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.70 03 Nov 2026 Infosys Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 26 03 Nov 2026 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 03 Nov 2026 R R Kabel Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.50 03 Nov 2026 Sasken Technologies Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12 03 Nov 2026 Asian Paints Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.75 04 Nov 2026 Coal India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.25 04 Nov 2026 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 04 Nov 2026 Praruh Technologies Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 04 Nov 2026 Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 04 Nov 2026 Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.10 04 Nov 2026 Symphony Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 04 Nov 2026 Vaibhav Global Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 04 Nov 2026 Birlasoft Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3 05 Nov 2026 Engineers India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 05 Nov 2026 Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.20 05 Nov 2026 Navin Fluorine International Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8 05 Nov 2026 Sanofi India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 75 05 Nov 2026 Share India Securities Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.40 05 Nov 2026 Sun TV Network Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.75 05 Nov 2026 Varun Beverages Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50 05 Nov 2026 CARE Ratings Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10 06 Nov 2026 Crizac Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4 06 Nov 2026 Gabriel India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.15 06 Nov 2026 Gopal Snacks Ltd Interim Dividend 06 Nov 2026 Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 06 Nov 2026 Laurus Labs Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 06 Nov 2026 Manba Finance Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.25 06 Nov 2026 Info Edge (India) Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3 06 Nov 2026 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Interim Dividend 06 Nov 2026 QGO Finance Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.15 06 Nov 2026 Quess Corp Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 06 Nov 2026 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 06 Nov 2026 Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.05 06 Nov 2026 Sundram Fasteners Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.05 06 Nov 2026

Right issue record date next week Crescentis Capital Limited, Suvidhaa Infoserve Limited have fixed Wednesday, November 4, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Crescentis Capital Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 04 Nov 2026 Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 04 Nov 2026

Bonus issue record date next week Concord Biotech Limited is the only company that has fixed record date for the coming week for bonus issue, as per BSE data as on October 31. The company has fixed November 4 as the record date for bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.