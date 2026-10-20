Dividend, stock split, buyback: Last chance to buy today - VRL Logistics, JSW Dulux, Angel One shares

VRL Logistics, JSW Dulux, Tips Music and Angel One are likely to attract investors’ attention on Wednesday, October 21, as shareholders track upcoming dividend payouts, a stock split, a share buyback and key record dates.

VRL Logistics has revised the record date for its share buyback, while JSW Dulux has fixed October 22 as the record date for its proposed 1:10 stock split.

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Meanwhile, Tips Music and Angel One have fixed October 22 as the record date for their respective corporate actions. Tips Music has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, while Angel One has declared a second interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share for FY27.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

VRL Logistics VRL Logistics has revised the record date for its share buyback to October 22, 2026, from the earlier date of October 16, 2026. The company announced the change in a regulatory filing, stating that a corrigendum to the public announcement, originally published on October 8, 2026, had been issued to reflect the revised date.

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The record date will determine which shareholders are eligible to participate in the buyback. Earlier this month, the company approved a buyback of 87.5 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 5% of its paid-up equity share capital, at ₹320 per share.

The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis, with the total buyback size capped at ₹280 crore.

JSW Dulux Paints and coatings maker JSW Dulux, formerly known as Akzo Nobel India, has fixed October 22, 2026, as the record date for its proposed 1:10 stock split. Under the plan, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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The stock split follows JSW Paints’ acquisition of a 60.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India in December 2025.

Tips Music Tips Music has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share and fixed October 22 as the record date.

In its earnings filing on October 15, the company said, “During the quarter, the Company successfully completed a share buyback of ₹44.44 crore and has also announced interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share reflecting our continued focus on delivering value to shareholders.”

Angel One Angel One has fixed October 22, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its second interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share of Re 1 face value for the financial year 2026–27.

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The dividend will be paid on or before November 14, 2026, to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company's register of members or depository records as of the record date.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.