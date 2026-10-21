Dividend, stock split: Last chance to buy today - LTM, IRFC, Modison, TechM and Azad India Mobility shares

LTM, IRFC, Modison, Tech Mahindra, and Azad India Mobility are likely to attract investors’ attention on Thursday, October 22, as shareholders track upcoming dividend payouts and stock split, and key record dates.

LTM, Modison, and Tech Mahindra have announced interim dividends, while IRFC has declared a second interim dividend for FY27. Meanwhile, Azad India Mobility has fixed October 23 as the record date for its proposed 1:5 stock split, and Tech Mahindra has recommended a 1:1 bonus issue.

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Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

LTM LTM has declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2026–27. The company has fixed Friday, October 23, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or the list of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as of the record date.

IRFC Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has announced a second interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share, equivalent to 11% of the face value of ₹10 per share, for FY27. This follows the first interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share, which was paid to shareholders in October.

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Modison Modison has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of Re 1 each, representing a payout of 400%, for FY27. The company has fixed October 23, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra has rewarded its shareholder by announcing a interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹5 each, representing a payout of 300%, for FY27. The company has fixed Friday, October 23, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid by November 13, 2026.

Alongside the dividend announcement, the company's board has recommended a 1:1 bonus issue, under which shareholders will receive one bonus share for every share held. The proposal comes as the company marks its 40th anniversary.

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According to a regulatory filing, the bonus shares are expected to be credited by December 15. This would be Tech Mahindra's first bonus issue in 11 years; the company last issued bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio in March 2015.

Azad India Mobility Azad India Mobility has fixed Friday, October 23, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for its proposed stock split.

Under the split, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into five fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.