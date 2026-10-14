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Dividend, stock split record date: Last chance to buy today - Hindustan Composites, Canara Robeco, HCL and Bansal Wire

Hindustan Composites and Canara Robeco AMC declared interim dividends of 21 and 2 per share, respectively, with October 16, 2026, as the record date. HCL Technologies announced a 12 dividend, while Bansal Wire Industries set the same date for its five-for-one stock split.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Oct 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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Last chance to buy these stocks on Thursday to qualify for corporate actions
Last chance to buy these stocks on Thursday to qualify for corporate actions ((AI image for representational purpose))
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Hindustan Composites, Canara Robeco AMC, Bansal Wire Industries, and Anand Rathi Wealth are likely to attract investors’ attention in Thursday's trade on October 15, as shareholders looking to benefit from dividends and a stock split keep an eye on these counters.

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Hindustan Composites and Canara Robeco AMC have declared interim dividends of 21 and 2 per share, respectively, and fixed October 16 as the record date. HCL Technologies has also announced an interim dividend of 12 per share, with October 16 set as the record date and October 26 as the payment date.

Meanwhile, Bansal Wire Industries has fixed October 16 as the record date for its stock split, under which each 5 face-value share will be subdivided into five shares of 1 each.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

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Dividend and Stock Split Watch

Hindustan Composites: The company declared a special interim dividend of 21 per equity share, representing 420% of the face value of 5, for FY27. The board approved the dividend at its meeting on October 12, 2026, and fixed October 16 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

Canara Robeco AMC: Along with announcing its September-quarter results, the company declared an interim dividend of 2 per equity share, equivalent to 20% of the face value of 10, for FY27.

The record date has been fixed for October 16, 2026, to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members or depository records on the record date.

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HCL Technologies: The IT services company declared an interim dividend of 12 per equity share of face value 2 while announcing its September-quarter results. The company has fixed October 16, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, while the dividend payment is scheduled for October 26, 2026.

Bansal Wire Industries: The company has fixed October 16, 2026, as the record date for its approved stock split. Under the subdivision, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of 5 will be split into five equity shares with a face value of 1 each.

The proposal was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on September 17, 2026. The split will increase the number of shares held by shareholders, while proportionately reducing the face value per share.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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