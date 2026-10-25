Dividend, stock split, resolution plans record date Oct 26: Hexaware, Midaas, Talwalkars Better Value, Ashapura Fashion

Hexaware Technologies, Midaas Fashions, Ashapura Intimates Fashion, and Talwalkars Better Value Fitness set October 26 as the record date for corporate actions. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Oct 2026, 05:51 PM IST
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Check details of stock split, dividend, resolution plan record date on Monday, October 26 (AI image for representational purpose)
Check details of stock split, dividend, resolution plan record date on Monday, October 26 (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend, stock split, resolution plan: Shares of Hexaware Technologies Limited, Ashapura Intimates Fashion Limited, Midaas Fashions Limited, and Talwalkers Better Value Fitness will remain in focus on Monday, October 26, as these firms have fixed record date to determine the eligibility for multiple corporate actions.

These companies have fixed Monday, October 26, as record date, for dividend, stock split and resolution plan. Which means that investors must own these stocks on or before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action, whether it is dividend, stock split or resolution plan. Here are all the details to know.

Hexaware Technologies dividend record date

Hexaware Technologies has fixed Monday, October 26, as the record date to determine the eligibility for dividend. The tech firm had earlier announced interim dividend of 9.50 per share with a face value of Re 1 each. The stock closed marginally lower at 590.70 per share on BSE on Friday.

Midaas Fashions stock split

Midaas Fashions’ board of directors, earlier, had approved a stock split from 10 per equity share to 5 per equity share. The company has fixed Monday, October 26, as the record date for investors to qualify for the stock split. Midaas Fashions share price closed marginally higher at 185 per equity share on BSE on Friday.

Record date for resolution plan

The board of directors of Ashapura Intimates Fashion has fixed Monday, October 26, as the record date for the capital reduction of the company as per the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal. The stock closed Intimates Fashion share price closed at 1.35 per share on BSE on Friday, October 23.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness has also fixed Monday as record date for resolution plan. The stock closed 4.61% lower at 1.45 per share on BSE on Friday.

Stock SplitRecord DateDividendHexaware Technologies
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