Dividend, stock split, resolution plans record date Oct 26: Hexaware, Midaas, Talwalkars Better Value, Ashapura Fashion

Dividend, stock split, resolution plan: Shares of Hexaware Technologies Limited, Ashapura Intimates Fashion Limited, Midaas Fashions Limited, and Talwalkers Better Value Fitness will remain in focus on Monday, October 26, as these firms have fixed record date to determine the eligibility for multiple corporate actions.

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These companies have fixed Monday, October 26, as record date, for dividend, stock split and resolution plan. Which means that investors must own these stocks on or before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action, whether it is dividend, stock split or resolution plan. Here are all the details to know.

Hexaware Technologies dividend record date Hexaware Technologies has fixed Monday, October 26, as the record date to determine the eligibility for dividend. The tech firm had earlier announced interim dividend of ₹9.50 per share with a face value of Re 1 each. The stock closed marginally lower at ₹590.70 per share on BSE on Friday.

Midaas Fashions stock split Midaas Fashions’ board of directors, earlier, had approved a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹5 per equity share. The company has fixed Monday, October 26, as the record date for investors to qualify for the stock split. Midaas Fashions share price closed marginally higher at ₹185 per equity share on BSE on Friday.

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Record date for resolution plan The board of directors of Ashapura Intimates Fashion has fixed Monday, October 26, as the record date for the capital reduction of the company as per the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal. The stock closed Intimates Fashion share price closed at ₹1.35 per share on BSE on Friday, October 23.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness has also fixed Monday as record date for resolution plan. The stock closed 4.61% lower at ₹1.45 per share on BSE on Friday.