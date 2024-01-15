 Dividend stock: Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals shares to trade ex-dividend today | Mint
Dividend stock: Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals shares to trade ex-dividend today

 Livemint

Dividend stock in India: The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per share for the eligible shareholders

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd shares closed at 591.55, up 1.08 per cent on the NSE on Friday (January 12).

Dividend stock in India: Shares of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday (January 15).

The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of 8.00 per share for the eligible shareholders.

The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed on January 15.

In one of its latest stock market exchange filing, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals said: “Further to our intimation….concerning the fixation of Record date for payment of Interim Dividend declared in the Board Meeting dated 03/01/2024, the Record Date is revised to 15/01/2024 (i.e. Monday) from 12/01/2024 (i.e. Friday). The said Interim Dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Company, as on the said Record Date."

Shares of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Monday. 

The company had reported a net profit at 13.66 crore in September quarter of the fiscal year 2024, down 26.24 per cent from 18.52 crore in the same quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at 32.46 crore in Q2 FY24, down 13.85 per cent from 37.68 crore a year ago.

Its net sales stood at 320.28 crore in Q2 FY24, down 6.76 per cent from 343.50 crore a year ago.

Its EPS has decreased to 8.75 in Q2 FY24 from 11.86 a year ago.

According to Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals’ website, the company was founded in 1943, by “two discerning young entrepreneurs having spotted the immense potential of the wonder grain “MAIZE", decided to set up a Corn Wet Milling Facility. After due diligence, they chose to set up the plant in a small town-ship called Phagwara" in Punjab. The company has four manufacturing  facilities in India.

