Dividend stock to buy: TD Power shares rally 369% in 3 years, more upside ahead? Check target price before record date

Dividend stock to buy: Shares of TD Power systems will remain in focus in the coming week because of the upcoming dividend record date. The company scrip ended last week with 10.56% gain, which coincided with the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27.

TD Power Systems share price closed 1.85% higher during Friday’s trading session. Its share price value has surged 10.56% over the last one month. Strong Q2FY27 results, robust order book, and upgraded guidance have strengthened the outlook for the company, according to SBI Securities which sees 14.8% upside potential in the stock.

TD Power Systems share price recommendation Strong performance in the September quarter, aided by margin expansion, has strengthened the case for TD Power Systems.

Management confirmed that this inflow is demand-driven and not supply-pushed. Furthermore, the vast majority of the pending order book is scheduled for execution over the next 12 months.

TD Power Systems share price target Dedicated power for AI and hyperscale data centres, grid stability and grid stabilisation equipment, expansion in baseline primary power generation and a worldwide shift towards decarbonisation are among key contributors in boosting TD Power Systems’ order book growth.

SBI Securities gave ‘Buy’ recommendation for the stock with a target price of ₹732 per share. “At CMP of ₹638, the stock trades at FY27E/FY28E P/E of 51.8x/41.8x respectively,” read SBI Securities report.

TD Power Systems dividend record date next week The company has fixed Wednesday, November 18, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend. Its board of directors approved ₹0.65 per equity share dividend with a face value of Re 1 each.