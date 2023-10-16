Dividend stock to consider bonus shares, buyback next month. Share jumps 17%
IFL Enterprises buyback price has been fixed at ₹17 per equity share
Small-cap stock IFL Enterprises has informed Indian stock market bourses about its upcoming board meeting date being fixed on 1st November 2023. The dividend stock went on to add that board of directors of the company would consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares, buyback of shares and interim dividend for the second quarter of current financial year. IFL Enterprises buyback price has been fixed at ₹17 apiece, which is around ₹4.70 per share higher from IFL Enterprises share price today.
