TVS Motor Company, one of the country's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday. This marks the company's first interim dividend for the ongoing financial year.

"The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (1,000%) on 47,508,7114 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹475 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025," the company stated in its exchange filing.

TVS Motor dividend record date The two-wheeler manufacturer has fixed Friday, March 26, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

"The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders who hold shares in physical and/or electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and/or Depositories, respectively, as of the close of working hours on March 26, 2025, the record date fixed by the company for this purpose. The dividend payment will be made within 30 days of the declaration, as provided under the Companies Act, 2013," the company said.

TVS Motor share price history The company's shares ended today's trading session with a 1.17% gain at ₹2,346 per share, extending their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. However, the stock has been on a downward trend since hitting a record high of ₹2,958 per share in September last year.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a 21% discount from its peak, having closed in the red four out of the last five months. However, despite this decline, TVS Motor remains up by 283% in the last three years and 517% in the last five years.