Dividend Stock: Vedanta share price declines as stock trades ex-dividend today.

  • Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price remain in focus as it turns ex dividend today. The Vedanta share price opened lower at 439.80 on the NSE. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend of 20 per share of face value of 1 stands on Tuesday, 10 September, 2024.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published10 Sep 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Trade Now
Dividend Stock: Vedanta shares in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today.
Dividend Stock: Vedanta shares in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today.(REUTERS)

Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price remains in focus turning Ex dividend today.

Vedanta share price opened at 439.80 and was trading close to the same levels on the NSE on Tuesday, lower than previous close of 460.25.

Vedanta on 2 September had announced third interim dividend of 20 per share of face value 

 

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: GMR Airports, Adani Green, Dixon Tech, Suzlon Energy, and more

Vedanta Ltd Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024, considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of 20/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. 7,821 Crores, as per Vdedant's release.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend was Tuesday, 10 September, 2024.

 

Also Read | We are most bullish on cement stocks: Favour consumption sectors- Pradeep Gupta

Earlier Dividend announcements

Vedanta had earlier in July 2024 also had announced an Interim Dividend of 4/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to 1,564 Crore. This was the second interim dividend announcement by the company in FY25 after having approved first interim dividend of 11 per share. The record date for the first interim dividend stood on Saturday, May 25, 2024, while for the second interim dividend stood at Saturday 03 August 2024

Thus total dividend of 35 a share has been declared by Vedanta since May during the ongoing financial year.

 

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Here are 10 key risks from the RHP you should know

Demerger and Credit ratings

Vedanta Ltd remains in focus as on planned demerger of aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals businesses into independent companies. The existing zinc and new incubated businesses are likely to remain under Vedanta Ltd, according to a PTI report.

Recently Vedanta had received credit rating upgrades from AA- to AA by rating agency ICRA Ltd. The rating upgrade reflects improvement in credit metrics, financial flexibility and calibrated approach towards capital deployment said the rating agency. As per ICRA Vedanta has has 22,000 crore+ ($2.61 billion) war chest arising from cash reserves, dividend and stake sale from its subsidiary.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDividend Stock: Vedanta share price declines as stock trades ex-dividend today.

Most Active Stocks

Pidilite Industries

3,282.45
09:44 AM | 10 SEP 2024
11.25 (0.34%)

Tata Steel

149.95
09:44 AM | 10 SEP 2024
0.55 (0.37%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

298.50
09:44 AM | 10 SEP 2024
-0.45 (-0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

284.00
09:44 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.45 (0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

663.05
09:40 AM | 10 SEP 2024
35.05 (5.58%)

Aether Industries

1,013.90
09:40 AM | 10 SEP 2024
44.5 (4.59%)

Bikaji Foods International

871.60
09:40 AM | 10 SEP 2024
36.65 (4.39%)

Prince Pipes & Fittings

569.75
09:39 AM | 10 SEP 2024
22.65 (4.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue