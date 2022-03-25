Wipro has informed Indian exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25th March 2022. Today's scheduled meeting of Board of Directors of Wipro aims to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22. If approved by the Board of Directors of Wipro, this will be the second interim dividend by the IT giant this year. It has already announced interim dividend in January 2022.

Wipro informed about the Board of Directors meeting in exchange filing citing, "This is to inform that, pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22."

In view of the Wipro Board of Directors meeting to consider and approve second interim dividend, the trading window for dealing in in the securities of the company has been closed from 16th March 2022 till closing hours of 27th March 2022.

Wipro dividend history

If approved, this will be the second interim dividend announced by the IT major in 2022. Earlier, in January this year, Wipro's board announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of par value ₹2 each to the Members of the Company. The payment of this first interim dividend announced by Board of Directors of Wipro was done by 5th February 2022.

Wipro share price closed at ₹611.10 apiece on NSE on Thursday i.e. 24th March 2022. The IT stock made an intraday high of ₹613.80 on Thursday session whereas it made intraday low of ₹605.80 on NSE. Currently, Wirpo stocks' market capital is around 3.34 lakh crore.

