Dividend paying stock: Wipro expected to announce 2nd interim dividend today

Wipro has informed Indian exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25th March 2022. Today's scheduled meeting of Board of Directors of Wipro aims to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22. If approved by the Board of Directors of Wipro, this will be the second interim dividend by the IT giant this year. It has already announced interim dividend in January 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro has informed Indian exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25th March 2022. Today's scheduled meeting of Board of Directors of Wipro aims to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22. If approved by the Board of Directors of Wipro, this will be the second interim dividend by the IT giant this year. It has already announced interim dividend in January 2022.

Wipro informed about the Board of Directors meeting in exchange filing citing, "This is to inform that, pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22."

Wipro informed about the Board of Directors meeting in exchange filing citing, "This is to inform that, pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In view of the Wipro Board of Directors meeting to consider and approve second interim dividend, the trading window for dealing in in the securities of the company has been closed from 16th March 2022 till closing hours of 27th March 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro dividend history

Wipro share price closed at ₹611.10 apiece on NSE on Thursday i.e. 24th March 2022. The IT stock made an intraday high of ₹613.80 on Thursday session whereas it made intraday low of ₹605.80 on NSE. Currently, Wirpo stocks' market capital is around 3.34 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}