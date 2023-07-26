Dividend Stocks: 20 Microns, 3M India, 10 other stocks to trade ex-dividend - July 262 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:05 AM IST
A total of 12 stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout
Stock Market News: Shares of 20 Microns Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Associated Alchohols & Breweries Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, GoodYear India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd, Simplex Realty Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, and Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×