Stock Market News: Shares of 20 Microns Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Associated Alchohols & Breweries Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, GoodYear India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd, Simplex Realty Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, and Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 12 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

20 Microns Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.75. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

3M India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹100. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Associated Alchohols & Breweries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Cummins India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹13. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

GoodYear India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹26.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Orient Electric Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.75. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Simplex Realty Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Steelcast Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Tube Investments of India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5 and special dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 26, 2023.