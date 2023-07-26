Stock Market News: Shares of 20 Microns Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Associated Alchohols & Breweries Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, GoodYear India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd, Simplex Realty Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, and Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

