Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller, R Systems, Sarthak Metals to trade ex-dividend today
Alphalogic Techsys has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3 i.e 1 Bonus equity share of nominal value of ₹05 each for every 3 equity share of nominal value of ₹05 each
Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd, R Systems International Limited, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, and SM Auto Stamping Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (December 22).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started