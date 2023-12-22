Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd, R Systems International Limited, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, and SM Auto Stamping Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (December 22).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared dividend, bonus issue and buy back of Shares for the eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills: The company has declared a dividend of ₹2.00 per share for FY 2022-23. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills said: “The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share having a face value of Rs.10/- for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members / list of beneficial owners as on the Record Date within the prescribed time, after deducting applicable TDS."

“The Record date for determining the members eligible to receive the aforesaid dividend will be Friday, 22nd December, 2023 (“Record Date"). The dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose name appears on the Register of Members maintained by the Company / List of Beneficial Owners as received from the depositories as on 22nd December, 2023 (Record Date)," the filing said.

R Systems International: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.80 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, R Systems International said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the “Company"/ “R Systems") at its meeting held on December 13, 2023, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.80/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023. The record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend 2023 would be December 22, 2023. The said dividend will be paid on or before January 11, 2024."

Sarthak Metals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, Sarthak Metals said: “That the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 12th December, 2023 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (10%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 10th January, 2024."

“Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing “Friday, 22nd December, 2023 has been fixed as 'Record Date' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend," the filing said.

Rajesh Exports: The company has declared a dividend of ₹1.00 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

Bonus shares

Alphalogic Techsys: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, Alphalogic Techsys said: “In continuation to our communication dated 11th December 2023, we would like to inform you that the company has received In-principle approval letter from BSE on 12th December, 2023 for the proposed Bonus Issue in the ratio of 1:3 i.e 01 (One) Bonus equity share of nominal value of ₹ 05/- (Rupees Five Only) each for every 03 (Three) equity share of nominal value of ₹ 05/- (Rupees Five Only) each held. As intimated on 11th December 2023, the record date to determine entitlement of eligibility of shareholders for Bonus Shares shall be Friday, 22nd December, 2023."

Buyback of shares

SM Auto Stamping: The company has declared a buyback of shares. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, SM Auto Stamping said: “….the Board of Directors approved the proposal for buy- back of upto 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each ("Equity Shares" ) of the Company, from its shareholders/beneficial owners, on a proportionate basis through a tender offer route, at a price of ₹60/- (Rupees Sixty only) per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹3,60,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore and Sixty Lakh only) excluding transaction costs, applicable taxes and otherincidental and relatedexpenses ("Buy back"), subject to approval from members of the Company."

