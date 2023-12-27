Dividend stocks 2023: Vedanta shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Vedanta Limited will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday (December 27).

The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹11.00 per equity share. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend has been fixed on December 27.

Shares of Vedanta will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Vedanta dividend 2023 details

In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta Limited said, “In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/23-24/163 dated December 13, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e., on Monday, December 18, 2023, has approved the Second Interim Dividend of ₹ 11/- per equity share i.e. 1100% on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24 amounting to c. ₹ 4,089 Crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, December 27, 2023 and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law."

Shares of Vedanta Limited closed at ₹261.70, up 0.75% on Tuesday.

On December 19, Vedanta Ltd said that it will raise ₹3,400 crore through an issue of debentures.

Vedanta Ltd’s Board Of Directors have approved the issue of 340,000 non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches, each carrying a face value of ₹100,000, the company said in an exchange filing.

The debentures will be issued on a private placement basis.

Vedanta Resources hold 63.7% stake in Vedanta Ltd.

For the second quarter of this fiscal year, Vedanta reported a consolidated net loss at ₹915 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹2,690 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations in the Q2 FY24 stood at ₹38,546 crore, registering a growth of 6.37%, compared to ₹36,237 crore in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

