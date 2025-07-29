Dividend stocks 2025: Bosch, Aeroflex Industries to Alembic Pharma — these shares to trade ex-date today

Several prominent companies are trading ex-dividend today, July 29, 2025, making it an important date for investors tracking dividend-paying stocks. Firms such as Bosch, Aeroflex Industries, Apar Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Eveready Industries, among others, have fixed this date as their record date to determine eligibility for dividend payouts.

Advertisement

What Is an Ex-Dividend Stock? An ex-dividend date marks the cutoff when a stock starts trading without the value of its declared dividend. Investors who purchase shares on or after the ex-date are not eligible to receive the declared dividend. Only shareholders listed on the company's books by the end of the record date—in this case, July 29, 2025—will receive the dividend.

The stock price typically adjusts downward on the ex-date to reflect the dividend payout, offering investors clarity on earnings and return potential.

Key Dividend Announcements for 2025 Here's a detailed look at the companies trading ex-dividend today and the dividend amounts announced: Bosch Ltd: The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹512 per equity share for FY25, marking a significant jump from the ₹375 per share payout in the previous fiscal year. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or after August 18, 2025.

Advertisement

Aeroflex Industries: Declared a ₹0.30 per equity share dividend, representing 15% of the face value of ₹2 per share for FY25.

Apar Industries: Announced a final dividend of ₹51 per equity share, with a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical company declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Eveready Industries: Announced a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

GPT Healthcare: Shareholders will receive a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-run bank declared a final dividend of ₹0.07 per equity share.

Advertisement

Rane Holdings: The automotive component company will pay a final dividend of ₹38 per share.

Resonance Specialties: Declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share.

Rane (Madras): The company will distribute a final dividend of ₹8 per share.

SRF Ltd: In contrast to other companies, SRF has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, paid ahead of final annual financial disclosures.

Taparia Tools: Announced a final dividend of ₹25 per share, continuing its consistent track record of rewarding shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.