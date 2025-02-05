Dividend stocks 2025: Shree Cement, Coromandel International, Dr Lal PathLabs share prices will remain in focus as will traded trade ex-date today. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who are entitled to receive the Interim Dividend had been set by these companies as Wednesday, 5th February, 2025

According to the T+1 settlement process, investors should have purchased shares of hree Cement, Coromandel International and Dr Lal PathLabs one day prior to the record date in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout.

Dividend payout details Shree Cement dividend details Board of directors of Shree Cement on 30 January at their meeting to consider and approve un audited finacial Results had also declared Interim dividend of Rs. 50/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Dividend was to be payable to those shareholders who hold shares on the record date fixed by the Company - i.e. Wednesday, 5th February, 2025.

The dividend shall be paid from Monday, 17th February, 2025.

Coromandel International dividend details Coromandel International too had announced a payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 6/- (Rupees Six only) per equity share, representing 600%, on the equity share of face value of Re.1/- each fully paid.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after February 19, 2025, but within 30 days from the declaration of Interim Dividend in terms of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013.

The Record Date fixed for determining the members eligible to receive the Interim Dividend was decided as February 5, 2025.

Dr Lal PathLabs Dividend details Dr Lal PathLabs on 30 January 2025, had approved declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend of ₹6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of ₹10/- each) for the FY 2024-25.

The record date for the purpose of payment of 3rd Interim Dividend was decided to be February 05, 2025.

The 3rd Interim Dividend will be dispatched/ credited within 30 days of the declaration of dividend, said the company