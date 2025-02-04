Dividend stocks 2025: SRF Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Emami share prices will remain in focus today as will trade ex dividend today. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend stand today i.e Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

The Record date indicates that investors to be eligible to receive dividend needed to buy shares of SRF, KPIT Technologies , Emami a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout, as per the T+1 settlement mechanism.

Dividend and payout Details SRF Dividend Details The Board of Directors of SRF at its meeting held on 29th January, 2025 had declared second interim dividend @ 36% i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

The Interim Dividend is be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, the 4 th February, 2025

The date of payment of interim dividend will be on or before Thursday, 27th February, 2025

KPIT Technologies Dividend details The Board of Directors of the KPIT Technologies at their meeting held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, had approved the Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (i.e. 25%) of face value of Rs. 10/­ each, for the financial year 2024-25.

The record date had been intimated by KPIT Technologies as Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Emami Dividend details Emami Ltd had declared payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend is Tuesday, 4th February, 2025