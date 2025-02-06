Dividend stocks 2025: Sun Pharma, CCI to IRB infra — six stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks today: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, India Motor Parts are the six shares that may remain in focus as will trade Ex-dividend today.

The record date for ascertaining the members' names entitled to receive the dividend for these companies has also been fixed as February 6, 2025.

Record date implies that as per the T+1 settlement process, investors should have purchased shares of Sun Pharma, Container Corporation, IRB Infra, Triveni Turbine, Sharda Cropchem, India Motor Parts one day prior to the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout.

Dividend payout details Here are the dividend payout details of these six companies:

Sun Pharma had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 10.50/- (Rupees Ten and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee one only) each of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Sun pharma already in Januar had announced the Record Date for entitlement of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, which stands as February 06, 2025. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before February 20, 2025.

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCI) Board had declared 3rct Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of 85% i.e. Rs.4.25 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.258.95 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend had been fixed as 06.02.2025. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 18.02.2025. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration

IRB Infrastructure Developers had declared 3rd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each (@ 10% on face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend was finalised is Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Interim dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on or before March 1, 2025.

Sharda Cropchem Board of Directors had considered and declared Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs.3.00/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend will be Thursday, 6th February, 2025. The Interim Dividend shall be paid or dispatched on or before Thursday, 23rd February, 2025.

Triveni turbine had Declared an Interim Dividend of ₹2/- per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Rs1/- each for the financial year 2024-25, and fixed Thursday, February 6,2025 as the Record Date for purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members/Beneficial Owners to the said Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend as per the company shall be paid on or before February 17, 2025 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners as on the Record Date

India Motor Parts and accessories Ltd had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.10/-(100%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2024-25 on the paid-up capital of Rs.12.48 Crores.

The record date had been fixed as Thursday, the 06th February, 2025 for the payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or before 14th February, 2025 to those eligible shareholders whose name appears on the Register of Members of the Company / Statement of Beneficial ownership maintained by the Depositories, as on the record date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.