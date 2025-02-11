Dividend stocks 2025: Symphony and CMS Info Systems Ltd share prices were in focus on Tuesday, February 11 as they traded ex-dividend today. Symphony and CMS Info Systems had fixed February 11 as the record date as well for ascertaining the members' names entitled to receive the interim dividend.

The record date implies that, as per the T+1 settlement process, investors should have purchased shares of Symphony and CMS Info Systems one day before the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout.

Symphony dividend details The board of directors of Symphony at their meeting on February 5 had declared a third interim dividend of ₹ 2/‐ (100%) per equity share, having a face value of ₹ 2/‐ each for the financial year 2024‐25.

The said interim dividend had been decided by Symphony to be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before February 28, 2025.

Symphony's Board of Directors had also fixed Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as the record date for the payment of the third interim dividend.

CMS Info Systems dividend details CMS Info Systems' Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid up (representing 32.50 %), at their meeting on February 5.

CMS Info Systems had also said that the interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before March 7, 2025.

The Board of Directors of CMS Info Systems had fixed Tuesday, February 11, as the “Record Date” for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. Accordingly, members whose names appear as shareholders at the end of the business hours on February 11, 2025, will be considered as beneficial owners.