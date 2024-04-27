Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies such as ABB India, CRISIL Ltd, 360 One WAM, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, April 29. . Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, April 30, 2024:

More to come

CRISIL More Information

