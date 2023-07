Today, 52 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out some details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

Tata Motors Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

Tata Motors DVR: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

Union Bank Of India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.

