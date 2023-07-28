Stock Market News: Shares of 360 One Wam Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Banswara Syntex Ltd, Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd, Cosmo First Ltd, Cravatex Ltd, DLF Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Flex Foods Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd, Gloster Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, GRP Ltd, ICRA Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Joindre Capital Services Ltd, Jtekt India Ltd, Kaira Can Co.Ltd, Kaycee Industries Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, Mukand Ltd, Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, Nesco Ltd, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Rane Holdings Ltd, Smruthi Organics Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd - DVR, Tci Express Ltd, Tcpl Packaging Ltd, Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd, Union Bank Of India, Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd, Wpil Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, among others will be under investors’ radar on Friday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
Today, 52 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.
Here we list out some details in regard to those dividend stocks:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
Tata Motors Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
Tata Motors DVR: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
Union Bank Of India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 28, 2023.
