Dividend stocks: Ador Fontech, Nicco Parks among 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Ador Fontech has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share, and Nicco Parks & Resorts' interim dividend is ₹0.50 per equity share.
Dividend stocks: Shares of Ador Fontech Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Titan Intech Ltd, and Vardhman Polytex Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 17 (Friday).
