Dividend stocks: Shares of Ador Fontech Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Titan Intech Ltd, and Vardhman Polytex Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 17 (Friday).

These companies have declared interim dividend, final dividend, bonus issue, and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by these companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on May 17.

Dividend Ador Fontech: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Ador Fontech said: "the Board of Directors of Ador Welding Limited at their meeting held today ie., April 30, 2024 have expressed their consent to the 'Interim Dividend' declared by the Board of Directors of Ador Fontech Limited. The Interim dividend shall Rs.6 (Rupees six only) per equity share {being 300% on the nominal value of Rs.2/- per equity share} and the Record date shall be Friday, May 17, 2024."

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Advanced Enzyme Technologies said the Board of Directors "Declared an Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e. ₹4/- per Equity Share on the face value of ₹2/- each for the financial year 2024-25."

Craftsman Automation: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹11.25 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Craftsman Automation said: "…the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Saturday, the 27th April, 2024 has, inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.25/- per equity share of Rs.5/- each (225%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 38 th Annual General Meeting (AGM)."

Nicco Parks & Resorts: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Nicco Parks & Resorts said: "The Board of Directors have also declared Fourth Interim Dividend at the rate of 50 % (Re. 0.50 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 1/- face value) of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Company is expecting to pay 'Fourth Interim Dividend' to the shareholders on or before June 1, 2024."

Shares of Ador Fontech, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Craftsman Automation, and Nicco Parks & Resorts will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Bonus issue Titan Intech: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:5.

In a stock exchange filing, Titan Intech said the Board of Directors approved an "Issue of 3 (Three) Bonus Shares for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on 'Record Date'. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required."

Shares of Titan Intech will trade ex-bonus on Friday.

Stock Split Vardhman Polytex: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 each.

In a stock exchange filing, Vardhman Polytex said: "the Board of Directors of the company has fixed "Saturday, 18" May, 2024" as the "Record Date" for the purpose of Sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up."

Shares of Vardhman Polytex will trade ex-split on Friday.

